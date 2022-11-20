Grammy nominations, the health of Roberta Flack and Jay Leno, and the death of Robert Clary | Hot off the Wire podcast

In this bonus episode of Hot off the Wire, we look back at some of the top headlines from the week in the world of sports and entertainment.
- Beyoncé tied a Grammy nomination record previously held by Jay-Z. More on that as well as other Grammy nomination news.
- Roberta Flack can no longer sing due to Lou Gehrig’s Disease.
- Jay Leno suffered burns in a gasoline fire.
- And the last original surviving star from “Hogan’s Heroes” has died.
— Compiled and narrated by Terry Lipshetz from Associated Press reports
