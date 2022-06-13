 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Graffiti found on dozens of Yosemite National Park sites

  • Updated
Yosemite Vandalized

In this photo released, Sunday June 12, 2022, by the National Park Service, a hiker walks down a graffiti covered trail in Yosemite National Park, Calif.

 Uncredited - hogp, National Park Service

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Vandals last month used spray paint to draw on more than 30 sites at California's Yosemite National Park, officials said.

Park officials are asking anyone who was on the trail to the top of Yosemite Falls on May 20 and who saw people carrying cans of spray paint and tagging the area to contact the National Park Service.

Vandals used white and blue spray paint to draw on boulders and other sites along the Yosemite Falls Trail, park officials said in a Facebook post Sunday.

At approximately 8:15 p.m. on May 20, park rangers received multiple reports of vandalism along the trail. When they assessed the damage the next day, they found more than two dozen places where graffiti had been spray-painted, officials said.

Photos posted on social media show rocks tagged with the word “Fresno” and other illegible writings.

The smallest graffiti measured 1 foot by 1 foot (30 centimeters by 30 centimeters), but most were 3 feet by 3 feet (1 meter by 1 meter), and a few were larger than 8 feet by 8 feet (2.5 meters by 2.5 meters), officials said.

