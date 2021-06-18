Govt: Forced-labor case defendant posed as psychology expert

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors asked a judge Friday to limit what jurors can hear of the psychological history of victims in a forced labor case, saying they were manipulated by a man who posed as a mental health expert and was sometimes there before or after many of them attempted suicide.

The request came in the case against Lawrence Ray, 61, who was arrested in February 2020.

Ray has pleaded not guilty to charges that he forced vulnerable college students into prostitution or unpaid labor over the span of a decade starting in 2010, when he moved into his daughter’s residence at Sarah Lawrence College.

Prosecutors say he befriended her classmates and became a patriarchal figure who exerted a manipulative influence over their lives.

Ray used physical, sexual and psychological abuse to extort nearly $1 million from victims, including five students, prosecutors said. One victim was forced into prostitution, the government has said.

A message seeking comment was sent to Ray's attorneys.