Years of white supremacy threats culminated in Capitol riots

“This is their new ‘Lost Cause' and a continuation of the original ‘Lost Cause,'” she said. “They’ve lost, but they hold onto that (Confederate) flag to show that they still feel justified."

“Same thing here. ‘We lost this election, but our cause was just.’ And as long as they still hold onto this ‘Lost Cause,' these symbols aren’t going away.”

“We are 150 years after the Civil War and people are still waving that flag,” Cox added. “This has been here for so long, it’s going to take a long time to go away — if it can.”

As rioters besieged Capitol Hill, demonstrations flared at statehouses across the country. An internal FBI bulletin has warned of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals and in Washington D.C., in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Brooks said she worries the rampage at the Capitol and proliferation of white supremacist symbols will encourage similar actions at state capitals.

“The insurrection last week helped embolden and radicalize people in such a way that it’s going to be even more threatening," she said. "This risk of an insurrection like this happening again is hanging over us.”