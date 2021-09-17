Woman gets probation for 'minimal' role in Capitol riot

“And some of them may be on some level. But on another level, the conduct they engaged in in order to pursue their beliefs is not First Amendment speech and not First Amendment legitimate protest,” Friedman said. “What came to be was a riot, was an incitement, was an insurrection.”

He echoed another judge’s position that probation shouldn’t be the “automatic outcome” for misdemeanor convictions like Ehrke’s. Everybody who stormed the Capitol “represented a threat to democracy, to our democratic norms, and continue to resonate in sad and unfortunate ways,” Friedman said.

Ehrke is the seventh Capitol riot defendant to be sentenced. She pleaded guilty on June 30 to illegally parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Over 40 other Capitol riot defendants have pleaded guilty to the same misdemeanor offense, which carries a maximum sentence of 6 months imprisonment and a $5,000 fine.

Ehrke told the judge that the Jan. 6 riot was “such a unique situation.”

“I did not have the depth of experience to understand that I needed to get out of there or stay away,” she said.