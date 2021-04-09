Wisconsin Supreme Court says don't purge voters from rolls

Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul, who represented the elections commission, called the ruling "a clear win for Wisconsin voters.”

Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe declined to comment immediately on the ruling, saying it was being analyzed.

The list of voters affected by the ruling has shrunk from about 234,000 to 69,000 for a variety of reasons, according to the elections commission. Based on a February memo, when the number stood at 71,000, 58% of the people originally on the list registered at a new address. Nearly 4% were inactivated by local clerks for a variety of reasons, including because they had died or moved. That left nearly 31% of the people originally identified as potential movers still on the list.

The commission is now considering sending mailings to voters who may have moved four times a year, rather than every two years, in order to more quickly flag those who may be registered at an old address.

The story has been corrected to indicate that the Wisconsin Elections Commission said that no voters still on the list of likely movers voted in the 2020 presidential election, not the 2016 presidential election.

