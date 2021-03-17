Who deserves credit? Biden leans into pandemic politics

Trump is the only living president who did not appear in a public service announcement released last week encouraging all Americans to get the vaccine. He addressed the issue briefly during a Tuesday interview on Fox News, acknowledging that a lot of his supporters are reluctant to be vaccinated.

“I would recommend it to a lot of people that don’t want to get it. And a lot of those people voted for me, frankly,” Trump said. "But you know, again, we have our freedoms, and we have to live by that and I agree with that, also. But it’s a great vaccine, it’s a safe vaccine. And it’s something that works.”

Privately, some Biden aides are surprised that Trump hasn’t been more active in trying to sell the vaccines developed on his watch to help rehabilitate his legacy. It is an oversight they are not going out of their way to correct.

While publicly welcoming Trump’s engagement on the vaccines, the White House is content to have Trump recede from the spotlight. Biden has moved to turn the page on “the former guy,” rarely uttering Trump’s name in public since his inauguration — for good or ill.