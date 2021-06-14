'We need more': Democrats frustrated as agenda faces hurdles

In the five months since Biden took office, Democrats have enacted significant legislation, most notably the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package that sent $1,200 checks to millions of Americans. The measure also included billions of dollars more to strengthen local economies and vaccination efforts.

But now, the White House is bogged down in negotiations with Republicans over a scaled-back infrastructure package, which is unlikely to include sweeping investments in “human infrastructure” like child care, education and green energy that progressives demand.

At the moment, there are few signs of outright revolt from the party's base, a diverse coalition that features voters of color, young people, union households and women. But with the window for major legislation shrinking heading into another election season, the risks of inaction are growing.

The tension was evident in this corner of Pennsylvania about 20 miles (32 kilometers) from Biden's hometown of Scranton. As members of the grassroots progressive group Action Together gathered with their families to enjoy a few hours of fun at a weekend festival, they said the daily challenges of life in working-class America have not improved quickly enough with Democrats in charge.