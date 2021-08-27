'We can't do enough': Lawmakers flooded by evacuation pleas

Biden said after the devastating attack that the U.S. would not be intimidated, “and our mission will go on." But he also acknowledged the limits of what can be done as the U.S. focuses on safe passage for Americans, while countless others remain, many fearful for their futures.

“Getting every single person out is - can’t be guaranteed of anybody," Biden said.

In the race against time, the lawmakers are stepping up where the other branches of the U.S. government have maxed out. It’s infuriating, emotional work, the rare undertaking that crosses party lines, Republicans and Democrats, working around the clock, to help the friends, family, and loved ones of their constituents — and helping the U.S. keep its word.

In Northern Virginia, the office of Democratic Rep. Don Beyer reports that the number of constituent requests coming in — more than 100 a day — is what they would typically have in a full month. The area is home to many Afghans as well as military personnel and defense contractors, some with ties to the region. In the adjacent congressional district, the office of Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly reports that staff has submitted the names of nearly 10,000 Americans and Afghan interpreters and others to the State Department for consideration.