Video shows police use stun gun on NBA's Jaxson Hayes

The nearly 15-minute, edited video of Hayes’ arrest includes the 911 call and footage from multiple officers’ body cameras. The incident at Hayes’ home began calmly with him answering questions in his driveway with his cousin standing nearby.

“What’s going on between you and your girl?” one officer asks.

“We were just having a little argument,” Hayes responds. “She was throwing some stuff at me.”

The officers say they need to speak to his girlfriend. They tell him and his cousin to wait outside. Hayes questions why he can’t go into his home and asks if they have a warrant to go inside.

The officers respond that they don’t need one, which may or may not be true under California law. Among the mitigating factors are whether the officers believe a victim is seriously hurt.

Two officers blocked Hayes as he approaches the front door, while his cousin tells him to calm down. One officer pushes Hayes and his cousin holds him back.

The police separate the men and grab Hayes’ arms. The situation then rapidly escalates.