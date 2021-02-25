US shifts state grant focus to extremism, cyberthreats

DHS will also now prohibit using the grants to buy military equipment, including grenade launchers, bayonets and “weaponized” aircraft, Mayorkas said. The use of such weaponry, which became increasingly prevalent after the Sept. 11 attacks, has been criticized as unnecessary and leading to the militarization of local law enforcement.

Mayorkas said DHS will continue to support the purchase of equipment that has "demonstrable impact on enhancing the safety of law enforcement and members of the public," without specifying what that might entail.

About half of the money covered comes from two widely used grants: the State Homeland Security Program and the Urban Area Security Initiative. Both are administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The set-aside requirement for cybersecurity comes as U.S. authorities and private security firms are still working to determine the scope of the suspected Russian hack, a breach detected in December of at least nine government agencies and about 100 companies.

Concerns about domestic extremism have been mounting in recent years. DHS listed domestic violent extremism, particularly by white supremacists, as among the top threats facing the nation late last year, and in January for the first time used a national terrorist advisory to warn about domestic extremism.