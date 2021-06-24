US seeks ways to recruit, retain wildland firefighters

“There’s not technically a shortage of firefighters because we always overprepare,” said Jessica Gardetto, a fire center spokeswoman with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and a former wildland firefighter. “But it’s a concern right now. We're seeing people taking jobs at local businesses that pay the same or more than starting fire positions.”

She also said the length of time firefighters spend in the field has been increasing each year. That can be a problem as many seasonal firefighters are college students who need to get back to class.

“In the past we had fire seasons, now we have fire years,” she said.

Officials at the center on Tuesday raised the national preparedness level to 4 on a 1-5 scale, the second earliest dating back to 1990. The primary reason is that much of the U.S. West is immersed in a drought that will likely make putting out fires more challenging and strain firefighting resources throughout the West.

“We don’t know what kind of support we’re going to be able to get from other agencies,” said Sharla Arledge, spokeswoman for the Idaho Department of Lands that is responsible for protecting state and some federal land. “It's a tinderbox out there.”

About 80% of the state is in a drought.