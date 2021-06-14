US intel report warns of more violence by QAnon followers

The movement around QAnon has already been linked to political violence, notably during the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection in which some rioters believed they would reverse Trump’s defeat. At least 20 QAnon followers have been charged with federal crimes related to Jan. 6, according to an Associated Press review of court records.

Some charged in the riot wore attire bearing the telltale letter “Q” when they stormed the Capitol. One of the defendants, Jacob Chansley, calls himself the “QAnon Shaman” and famously wore a furry hat with horns, face paint and no shirt that day. Others had posted about QAnon on social media before the riot.

The Justice Department has arrested more than 400 people in the insurrection, where pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol, did about $1.5 million in damage and sent lawmakers running for their lives. Five people died and dozens of police officers were wounded. Defendants have argued that Trump himself spurred them on, or they were just following the crowd, or law enforcement allowed them in, or they were the victims of disinformation stoked by right-wing media.

Lawyers for some of the defendants have argued their clients were specifically misguided by QAnon.