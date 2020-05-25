US faces a Memorial Day like no other; Greek islands reopen

“We will implement exactly what the state has told us, whatever the doctors have told us, first and foremost for the safety of our customers,” said Spiros Bairaktaris, owner of an Athens restaurant that was reducing capacity from 100 customers to 30.

“Many will come to Greece because we had the fewest number of deaths compared to other countries. And thank God for that,” he added.

Greece, which shut down quickly, has only 171 of Europe's nearly 170,000 coronavirus deaths and depends on tourism for 10% of its economy.

Islands such as Santorini, Mykonos, Corfu and Samos are major draws for tourists but have been mostly off-limits since late March when the country’s lockdown took effect.

Hard-hit Spain reached a milestone Monday as half the population — including those in the two biggest cities, Madrid and Barcelona — were finally allowed to gather, albeit in limited numbers. Outdoor seating at bars and restaurants also reopened.

Madrid coffee bar owner Roberto Fernández said the mood was bittersweet.

“We are also a little sad today, as we have lost two of our more elderly regular customers,” Fernández said. “They use to come every day but now they have left us.”