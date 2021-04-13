US court lifts hold on Ohio's Down syndrome abortion law

Ohio Solicitor General Ben Flowers said the law seeks to prevent abortions that target and discriminate against those with Down syndrome. That argument dovetailed with the contentions of anti-abortion groups, including Ohio Right to Life.

President Mike Gonidakis said the anti-abortion group was “elated” with Tuesday's decision.

The court “ruled against the fatal discrimination of babies with Down syndrome,” he said in a statement likening it to eugenics.

Abortion rights groups have been joined by some parents of children with Down syndrome in opposing the law, saying the genetic disorder was being used to gain sympathy for a new restriction.

In legal filings, attorneys for the government contend that the sidelined law does not infringe on a woman’s constitutional rights because it “does not prohibit any abortions at all.”

Dissenting judges rejected that notion outright.

“I will call it what it is: the long-arm of the state — wielding the threat of a class-four felony — forcefully reaching into a profoundly intimate conversation between doctor and patient and telling the patient to be silent about her medical history or worse, purposefully lie about it,” Judge Bernice Donald wrote in a dissent.

The law specifically prohibits physicians from performing an abortion if they’re aware that a diagnosis of Down syndrome, or the possibility of such a diagnosis, is influencing the decision. Doctors could face a fourth-degree felony charge, be stripped of their medical license, and be held liable for legal damages. The pregnant woman faces no criminal liability under the law.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0