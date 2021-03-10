UN: Too little of recovery spending fights climate change

With 82% of the recovery spending not being green, it supports the status quo which is heading in the wrong direction in terms of the environment and income inequality, O’Callaghan said, adding that about 2% to 3% of the spending is actually “dirty," boosting use of climate-damaging fossil fuel.

O’Callaghan mentioned “unconditional airline bailouts that could have so easily been green” praising France for making airlines address climate change in its rescue package. The report singles out the United States, South Korea, South Africa and the United Kingdom for not doing that.

The report highlights Norway, Denmark, Finland and Germany spending nearly half or more than half of large recovery packages on green projects.

Last December then-President Donald Trump signed a U.S. pandemic recovery package that included billions of dollars to promote wind and solar power and sharply reduce coolants in air conditioners and refrigerators, measures that got praise from environmental groups. That came despite Trump's repeated dismissal of the science behind climate change and his promotion of petroleum and coal industries.

Lawmakers pointed to $100 million in environmental spending in Wednesday's newly passed bill, including efforts to improve air monitoring.