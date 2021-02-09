Trump's historic 2nd trial opens, first of former president

“This trial is one way of having that difficult national conversation about the difference between dissent and insurrection,” Naftali said.

Trump’s defense team has embraced the question of constitutionality, which could resonate with Republicans eager to acquit Trump without being seen as condoning his behavior. They argue in filings the trial is “patently ridiculous.”

But the House prosecutors will cite the nation’s founders to declare a president “must answer comprehensively for his conduct in office from his first day in office through his last.” There is no “January exception” just before he leaves office, they will argue, according to aides granted anonymity to discuss the arguments ahead of the trial.

It appears unlikely that the House prosecutors will call witnesses, in part because the senators sworn as jurors, forced to flee for safety, will be presented with graphic videos recorded that day. At his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, Trump has declined a request to testify.

Instead, House managers prosecuting the case will show videos of the violence, including never before seen evidence, and chart a succinct story beginning with Trump’s false claims the election was stolen and ending with the attempt at insurrection.