Trump remains defiant amid calls to resign

“As I said to the president this morning, never discount national Democrats' ability to galvanize the Republican base behind you," said Miller, arguing that, if “national Democrats were to go down that path, I think it would boomerang on them very severely.”

“Joe Biden doesn't want to spend the first 100 days of his presidency having to own a vindictive and overreaching impeachment trial," he added.

Concerns continued to bubble through the weekend about how Trump, who thrives on chaos and attention, might respond. Wednesday’s episode cut to the core of the nation’s self-identity — that of a functioning, stable republic — sparking soul searching in Washington and around the world.

But Trump, who once delighted in how quickly the missives he’d type on his smartphone would land as “BREAKING NEWS” chyrons on the cable news networks, has not expressed contrition, and has instead been consumed by anger. Trump has been described as apoplectic over the loss of his Twitter platform and is now without an outlet for releasing that anger.

And he remains surrounded by an ever shrinking coterie of aides as more mull early departures and he rages at others, including Pence, who had spent the last four years as his most loyal soldier.