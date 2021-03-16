Traditions on hold, justices near a year of phone arguments

Another lawyer, André Bélanger, tried replicating the courtroom experience. He stood at a podium, wore a suit and tie and spoke to a line of framed 8x10 photos of the justices. “That was actually very, very helpful,” he said.

Other lawyers have worn comfortable clothing. “I didn't feel like it would in any way be disrespectful to the justices not to get dressed up because they weren't looking at me," said lawyer Jonathan M. Freiman, who wore jeans and a wool hoodie. “I didn't have the hood up,” he said.

Telephone arguments have their upsides. Freiman's clients, who are in Germany and would not have attended in-person arguments, were able to listen in real time. Stanford law professor Jeffrey Fisher, who has done four telephone Supreme Court arguments, said that recently, he conferred with students who were assisting him during another lawyer's argument.

Despite the changes, the court has tried to maintain some traditions. The court's marshal begins telephone arguments with the traditional cry of “Oyez! Oyez! Oyez!” and a gavel bang. The court has also been mailing arguing lawyers the white quill pens they would have received as souvenirs at in-person arguments.