 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Thousands protest for Georgian ex-president's release

  • Updated
  • 0

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Tens of thousands of supporters of Georgia’s jailed former president jammed a square in the center of the country’s capital Thursday to demand his release.

The rally of some 30,000 people in Tbilisi’s Freedom Square underlined tensions ahead of mayoral runoff elections in Georgia’s six largest cities.

The opposition United National Movement, founded by former president Mikheil Saakashvili, believes it has strong chances to win those races and bolster its position against the ruling Georgian Dream Party.

Saakashvili, who left Georgia in 2014 after his second term ended, was arrested Oct. 1 after returning to the country from Ukraine. He was convicted in absentia of abuse of power during his 2004-2013 presidency, and there are several other open cases against him.

He said he risked the return in order to try to galvanize the opposition.

Nationwide municipal elections that were held two days after Saakashvili’s arrest saw Georgian Dream retain control in most communities, but mayoral runoffs in the largest cities will be held Oct. 30 because no candidate won an absolute majority.

“If opposition candidates win, it will dramatically change the picture in the country,” said Gigi Ugulava, a prominent opposition politician.

People are also reading…

Saakashvili announced a hunger strike hours after his arrest and his doctor said this week that his condition was deteriorating.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fiona Hill, a nobody to Trump and Putin, saw into them both

Fiona Hill, a nobody to Trump and Putin, saw into them both

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vladimir Putin paid scant attention to Fiona Hill, a preeminent U.S. expert on Russia, when she was seated next to him at dinners. Putin’s people placed her there by design, choosing a “nondescript woman,” as she put it, so the Russian president would have no competition for attention.

EXPLAINER: Why Social Security COLA will jump next year

EXPLAINER: Why Social Security COLA will jump next year

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rising inflation is expected to lead to a sizeable increase in Social Security's annual cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, for 2022. Exactly how much will be revealed Wednesday morning after a Labor Department report on inflation during September, a data point used in the final calculation.

No. 2 House Republican refuses to say election wasn’t stolen

No. 2 House Republican refuses to say election wasn’t stolen

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House's second-ranking Republican, Rep. Steve Scalise, repeatedly refused to say on Sunday that the 2020 election wasn’t stolen, standing by Donald Trump’s lie that Democrat Joe Biden won the White House because of mass voter fraud.

Navy nuclear engineer charged with trying to pass secrets

Navy nuclear engineer charged with trying to pass secrets

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Navy nuclear engineer with access to military secrets has been charged with trying to pass information about the design of American nuclear-powered submarines to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who turned out to be an undercover FBI agent, the Justice Department said Sunday.

Iowa's GOP leaders stand by Trump as he repeats false claims

Iowa's GOP leaders stand by Trump as he repeats false claims

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Republican Sen. Charles Grassley and Gov. Kim Reynolds embraced Donald Trump’s return to Iowa on Saturday, standing by the former president as he repeated his false claims of voter fraud and a stolen election to a crowd of thousands.

Army general who commanded in Iraq dies of cancer at age 67

Army general who commanded in Iraq dies of cancer at age 67

WASHINGTON (AP) — Raymond T. Odierno, a retired Army general who commanded American and coalition forces in Iraq at the height of the war and capped a 39-year career by serving as the Army's chief of staff, has died, his family said Saturday. He was 67.

Watch Now: Related Video

Japanese artist creates life-like sculptures out of cardboard

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News