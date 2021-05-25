The Latest: WH adviser: 'Get to bottom' of virus origins

———

MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s top diplomat says shipments of a long-delayed lot of AstraZeneca vaccines will arrive in Argentina this weekend.

Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard says about 800,000 doses will be flown to Argentina. The effort to fill and finish the vaccines at a Mexican plant took almost three months longer than originally expected.

Ebrard acknowledged Tuesday it had been “a long, complex, hazardous process.” The vaccines were produced in bulk in Argentina and sent to Mexico for bottling. But the Mexican plant ran into problems, in part because it had difficulties in obtaining specialized filters.

The delay forced Argentina to look for another plant in the United States to perform the fill and finish operation. The first 843,000 doses from the U.S. plant arrived in Argentina on Monday.

———

TOKYO — Tokyo officials were quick to deny a U.S. warning for Americans to avoid traveling to Japan will have an impact on Olympians.

Japan is determined to hold the postponed Tokyo Olympics, scheduled to open on July 23. The U.S. cited a surge in coronavirus cases in Japan. Most metro areas in Japan are under a state of emergency .