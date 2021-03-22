The Latest: West Virginia to vaccinate people age 16 and up

DelBene said workers will have the choice to return to headquarters, continue working remotely or do a combination of both. More than 50,000 people work at the company’s headquarters campus in Redmond, 15 miles east of Seattle.

———

LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he is “reassured” that the European Union won’t block exports of coronavirus vaccines to the U.K. as part of a simmering feud over supplies.

“We’re all facing the same pandemic. We all have the same problems,” he said.

EU leaders have accused Britain of preventing Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca from exporting vaccines, and have said the company could face export bans to Britain and other countries if it didn’t quickly deliver the promised amount of vaccines to the 27-nation bloc.

Britain denies having an export ban and says the EU must not prevent pharmaceutical companies from honoring contracts they have signed.

The British government says it is confident it will have enough doses to meet its target of giving all adults a vaccine shot by the end of July. So far more than half of adults in Britain have received at least one dose.

———