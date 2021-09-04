The Latest: Top US general thanks troops at base in Germany

Other U.S. officials have said they expect most or all Afghans whose cases may initially raise red flags or questions to pass further screening.

Saturday’s disclosure was first time the U.S. revealed its plans for Afghans or other evacuees who have failed to clear initial rounds of screening or whose cases otherwise require more time.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the information was not yet authorized for release, said “transit centers provide a safe place for diverse groups, an opportunity to complete their paperwork while we conduct security screenings before they continue to their final destination in the United States or in another country.”

U.S. officials have given conflicting accounts of whether they are readying for the evacuees a military camp near the Kosovo capital used by the U.S army, Camp Bondsteel, or a site just outside the army camp that was previously used to house crews of road builders.

— By Ellen Knickmeyer

BELGRADE, Serbia — Austria’s leader says any migration wave from Afghanistan should be handled in neighboring countries.