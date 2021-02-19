The Latest: Survey says new infections across U.K. falling

The state RTS television on Friday said that government data show that a total of 1,074,571 jabs were given — including both the first and second doses — as the vaccination continues.

The report says that Serbia is the sixth country globally by the number of administered vaccines and the second in Europe. In the Balkan region, Serbia leads the way in vaccination per capita while trailing Romania in the number of administered doses, RTS says.

———

BRUSSELS — The European Union’s executive commission plans to double its contribution to the World Health Organization’s COVAX program, bringing the 27-nation bloc’s commitment to the initiative to deliver vaccines to poor nations to 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion).

According to an EU official who spoke anonymously, European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen will make the announcement later Friday during a meeting of the leaders of the Group of Seven economic powers.

The official was not authorized to speak publicly because details have not been made public.

Von der Leyen will also announce an additional 100 million euros ($121.4 million) to support vaccination campaigns in Africa in partnership with the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.