The Latest: Russia reports 2nd day of record COVID deaths

The ministry said fans will need to wear masks at all times and keep 1.5 meters (5 feet) of social distance. Drinking will be allowed during games, but not eating or smoking.

A vaccination drive that has so far reached 77% of Spain’s 47 million residents has been largely credited for a sharp decline in coronavirus infections.

GENEVA — The World Health Organization reported that the global number of new coronavirus cases and deaths continued to fall in the past week, with an estimated 3.3 million new infections and about 55,000 deaths, marking a 10% drop in both.

In its regular assessment of the pandemic issued on Tuesday, the U.N. health agency said the biggest drops in new cases were seen in the Middle East, the Western Pacific and the Americas.

WHO first reported a substantial decrease in cases in mid-September at 4 million new cases, with declines seen in all areas of the world, the first time in more than two months that COVID-19 cases had fallen.

WHO said all regions reported more than a 15% decline in deaths, except for Europe, where the number of deaths was similar to the previous week and Africa, where there was about a 5% rise.