The Latest: Portugal leads in average virus cases per capita

Maj. Gen. Dany Fortin, who is leading Canada’s logistical rollout and distribution of vaccines, called it a major reduction, but says Pfizer is still expected to meet its contractual obligation to ship four million doses to Canada by the end of March.

U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer confirmed last week it would temporarily reduce deliveries to Europe and Canada of its COVID-19 vaccine while it upgrades production capacity at its plant in Puurs, Belgium. Pfizer’s Belgian plant supplies all shots delivered outside the U.S.

Doug Ford, the premier of Ontario, Canada’s most populous province, says he’s angry. He asked Biden to help Canada, noting there’s a Pfizer plant in Michigan.

“Our American friends, help us out,” Ford says. “You have a new president, no more excuses. Help us out.”

ROME — The Vatican has begun offering COVID-19 vaccines to homeless people and says it plans to expand the program in coming days.

A preliminary group of 25 people who live in residences run by the pope’s chief alms-giver received the shots on Wednesday in the Vatican’s auditorium. They joined Pope Francis, emeritus Pope Benedict XVI and other Vatican employees and their families who began receiving the vaccines last week.