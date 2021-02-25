The Latest: Pfizer studying effects of 3rd vaccine dose

With warm spring weather in the Netherlands expected to continue through much of Thursday, the side entrances to Amsterdam’s Vondelpark will be closed and City Hall says it is closely monitoring the main gates.

The municipality says if it gets too busy in the lawns and ponds close to the city’s museums neighborhood then the park will be completely closed. The city says it “will not accept deliberate breaches of the rules with all the ensuing risks to public health.”

The Netherlands has been in a tough lockdown since mid-December. Public support for the measures has been eroding in recent weeks as numbers of infections have steadily declined.

Despite a rise in infections over the past week, the government on Tuesday announced that high school students will be allowed back to their classrooms starting next Monday for at least one day per week. Businesses such as hair and beauty salons also will reopen.

———

BERLIN — A silver lining to coronavirus lockdown measures: with fewer motor vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians out on the streets, German authorities are reporting the lowest number of traffic fatalities since they started keeping statistics.