The Latest: Paris hospitals nearly overwhelmed by virus

Police tweeted that a 43-year-old man was arrested after the incident Sunday. They added: “Let journalists do their work.”

Dutch media report that journalists also were threatened in the fishing town of Urk, where another church opened its doors Sunday.

Churches and other religious meeting places are exempt from lockdown rules. However, the government advises them to restrict attendances to a maximum of 30 people. A church official in Krimpen aan den Ijssel apologized after the incident.

WASHINGTON — A year after COVID-19 upended life for millions of Americans, there are troubling signs that the coronavirus may have also slowed progress against another deadly health threat: smoking.

Fewer smokers called quit-smoking hotlines last year and some smoked more, contributing to an unusual bump in cigarette sales — all in the middle of the stress, anxiety and uncertainty from the pandemic.

“It’s hard for folks to quit using tobacco in the best of times, so what happens when life is suddenly turned upside down?” said Jen Cash, who oversees Minnesota’s anti-tobacco programs.