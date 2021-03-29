The Latest: Palestinian Authority gets 100K vaccine doses

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka on Monday reopened all schools for the second term in the capital and its suburbs, after they remained closed for several months because of COVID-19.

Two weeks ago, education authorities permitted to open schools in all other parts except Colombo and surrounding areas where students of only three grades were allowed to attend classes.

Health officials delayed the opening of all the schools and grades in Colombo and its adjoining two districts, Gampaha and Kalutara, since most of the COVID-19 cases are being detected there.

Sri Lanka still faces the brunt of another surge of COVID-19 which erupted in October after two clusters — one centered in a garment factory and the other in a fish market — emerged in the capital Colombo and it’s suburbs.

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Hungary has vaccinated more of its population than any other country in the European Union, but continues to be among the world’s worst in the number of COVID-19 deaths per capita.

The Central European country has given at least a first dose of a vaccine to nearly 22% of its population, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.