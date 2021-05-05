The Latest: Outreach to neighborhoods, homeless for vaccines

Previously, authorities have organized vaccination without an appointment and announced vaccination points in some shopping malls in Belgrade.

So far, around 2 million people have received at least one dose of Sinopharm, Pfizer , Sputnik V or AstraZeneca vaccines in the country of some 7 million people.

The government says “vaccination is the only way back to the life we remember before 2020 and the coronavirus pandemic.”

———

BERLIN — A German military cargo aircraft with a mobile oxygen production unit for India has departed from an airport in northern Germany to help Indian hospitals that are overwhelmed with coronavirus pandemic patients.

The plane will have a layover in Abu Dhabi and is expected to arrive in India on Thursday.

“We’re proud to contribute significantly with our airlift in the global fight against the coronavirus,” German air force Lt. Gen. Ingo Gerhartz told German news agency dpa on Wednesday. ”Air transports are a routine for us but we all know that the fight against this pandemic is about human lives and that every single life counts.”