The Latest: Oklahoma National Guard ending pandemic duty

Republicans have also charged that the order gave Mills too much authority and future orders should be more limited. Mills and other Democrats have said it played a key role in reducing the state’s burden from coronavirus.

Mills said earlier in June that ending the emergency order is a key milestone and it reflects that “Maine people have persevered, and, although challenges remain, we will get through them together just as we did this past year.”

The state’s number of daily new cases of coronavirus has fallen below two dozen.

———

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Sweden will soon allow bars and restaurants to seat more people and stay open longer.

“As of Thursday, life can start to go on a little more as it was before the pandemic,” Social Affairs Minister Lena Hallengren said.

Starting July 1, eateries and cafes can seat up to 300 indoors and 3,000 outside and remain open after 10:30 p.m. The country has been gradually easing virus restrictions since June 1.

Johan Carlson, head of Sweden’s Public Health Agency said that “together, we have succeeded in pushing back the spread of COVID-19 in our country.”