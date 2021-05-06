The Latest: NYC wants station vaccination vans for tourists

Markets, shopping malls and offices will remain closed during the lockdown across the country.

Pakistan is currently in the middle of a third wave which authorities say is worse than the previous ones.

Pakistan on Thursday reported 108 single-day deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours, one of the highest deaths in recent months.

Since last year, Pakistan has reported 18,537 deaths from COVID-19 among 845,833 cases.

———

NEW YORK — New York City plans to keep ordering as many doses as it can from the federal government.

While the average number of daily shots administered has dropped about 40% since peaking at over 95,000 at one point in mid-April, “we want to have a steady supply,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday.

The city aims to keep a reserve in case of supply interruptions, and it’s is trying various new strategies to get more people inoculated, he said.

Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi said keeping up supply would allow the city to distribute more vaccine to doctors’ offices, neighborhood pharmacies and other smaller providers that may appeal to people who haven’t gone to mass vaccination sites.