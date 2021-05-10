The Latest: N Korea again claims no coronavirus infections

Under the state’s pandemic system, when the vaccination rate reaches 60%, sports stadiums, banquet halls, conference centers and funeral homes will be allowed to raise their capacity to 25% of normal — and gyms will go to 50%. Restaurants and bars will no longer have an 11 p.m. curfew.

After 65%, all limits on indoor capacity will be lifted. At 70%, the state will rescind its mask and gatherings rules.

Authorities, however, can delay easing restrictions in any area with a high infection rate.

———

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi will stop accepting supplemental unemployment benefits for pandemic relief from the federal government next month.

Gov. Tate Reeves said Monday that the weekly supplement of $300 per person was intended to help people “who are unemployed through no fault of their own” because of the coronavirus pandemic. He says that conversations with small business owners and employees indicate the aid is no longer needed.

Reeves says Mississippi will opt out of the additional federal unemployment benefits June 12, the earliest date allowed by federal law. Without the federal supplement, the maximum weekly unemployment benefit in Mississippi is $235.