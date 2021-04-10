The Latest: Mourners leave flowers again in Philip's memory

The group, based in villages on the island of Tanna in the former Anglo-French colony, revered the Duke of Edinburgh and believed him to be a reincarnation of an ancient warrior who left the island to fight a war.

———

DHARAMSHALA, India — The Dalai Lama has expressed his condolences over the death of Prince Philip in letter to Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles.

In his letter to the queen he said: “I am sorry to learn the sad news that your husband, H.R.H. Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh has passed away. I will pray for him and offer my condolences to Your Royal Highness and your family at this sad time.

“As we all remember him, we can rejoice that he lived a meaningful life.”

He wrote to Prince Charles: “As someone who counts you as a dear, respected friend, I would also like to offer my condolences to Your Royal Highness and your family.”

———

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda expressed her country’s sorrow at the death of Prince Philip.

“Our thoughts are with Her Majesty the Queen at this profoundly sad time,” she said.