The Latest: India must submit plan for oxygen at hospitals

BELGRADE, Serbia — The Serbian government will offer money to people who have vaccinated as it seeks ways to boost the process.

Serbia has led the way in vaccination in the Balkan region, but interest has recently slumped. The government on Wednesday said it will pay 3,000 dinars (25 euros; $30) of state aid to everyone who received at least one vaccine dose by the end of May.

Previously, authorities have organized vaccination without an appointment and announced vaccination points in some shopping malls in Belgrade.

So far, around 2 million people have received at least one dose of Sinopharm, Pfizer , Sputnik V or AstraZeneca vaccines in the country of some 7 million people.

The government says “vaccination is the only way back to the life we remember before 2020 and the coronavirus pandemic.”

BERLIN — A German military cargo aircraft with a mobile oxygen production unit for India has departed from an airport in northern Germany to help Indian hospitals that are overwhelmed with coronavirus pandemic patients.

The plane will have a layover in Abu Dhabi and is expected to arrive in India on Thursday.