The Latest: Idaho Gov. calls in help amid surge of patients

Facilities can ask for waivers from the state to allow less than 100% of their workers to be vaccinated but must propose a plan to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin lawmaker, who has been an outspoken critic of vaccine and mask mandates, remains hospitalized with COVID-19-induced pneumonia. His wife is urging people to get vaccinated for the coronavirus.

Republican state Sen. Andre Jacque has been hospitalized since Aug. 16. He was placed on a ventilator several days later.

His wife, Renee Jacque, said in an email to WBAY-TV on Monday that five of their eight family members have tested positive for COVID-19. They have six children, including an infant.

She said of three fully vaccinated family members, one person contracted the virus with mild symptoms.

