The Latest: Georgia sets pandemic high for new case numbers

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox cast doubt on the efficacy of mask-wearing Tuesday as health leaders made some of their most impassioned pleas yet for state residents to mask up and get vaccinated.

Cox said his administration is encouraging people to wear masks but said it is unclear whether they are effective against the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus.

“Masks are not as effective as most of the pro-mask crowd are arguing,” Cox said. “We know that they’re just not.”

Cox’s comments contradicted earlier statements at the news conference from the state epidemiologist and state hospital leaders who made emotional pleas for vaccinations and universal masking.

Under a new state law, school mask mandates this school year are now banned, though students can wear face coverings if they or their parents choose.

HELENA, Mont. — Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte announced on Tuesday a rule encouraging schools to give parents final say on whether children should wear masks in schools, after several large school districts in the state implemented mask requirements for all students.