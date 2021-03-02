 Skip to main content
The Latest: FBI says rioters weren't fake Trump protesters
AP

The Latest: FBI says rioters weren't fake Trump protesters

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on FBI Director Chris Wray's testimony about the Capitol insurrection (all times local):

12:05 p.m.

FBI Director Chris Wray says the Jan. 6 siege on the Capitol was not organized by people posing as Trump supporters.

At a hearing Tuesday, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin asked Wray if there was any evidence the attack was organized by “fake Trump protesters.” Wray replied the FBI has “not seen evidence of that."

Some Republican members of Congress have suggested that left-wing protesters dressed up as Trump supporters to attack the Capitol, despite no evidence of that. The group laid siege on the building and interrupted the count of presidential electoral votes after then-President Donald Trump told them in a speech to “fight like hell” to overturn his defeat to Democrat Joe Biden.

Five people died as result of the violence.

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT FBI DIRECTOR CHRIS WRAY'S TESTIMONY ON THE CAPITOL INSURRECTION:

FBI Director Chris Wray condemns the January riot at the U.S. Capitol as “domestic terrorism” as he defends the bureau’s handling of intelligence indicating the prospect for violence.

HERE'S WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON:

11:55 a.m.

FBI Director Chris Wray says the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 by supporters of then-President Donald Trump was “domestic terrorism.”

Wray testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday for the first time in almost two years. Wray is defending the bureau’s handing of intelligence indicating that there might be violence Jan. 6. He says the bureau immediately shared with other agencies a report that included “raw and unverified” intelligence predicting the attack.

A Jan. 5 report from the FBI’s Norfolk, Virginia, field office warned of online posts foreshadowing a “war” in Washington the following day. The former chief of the Capitol Police and others have said the information wasn’t flagged for them and was only sent in an email.

Wray says he did not see the report until after the insurrection but it was shared properly.

Five people died as result of the violence.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

