The Latest: Ex-Johnson aide blasts UK over COVID failures

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

GENEVA — Restaurants in Switzerland will be allowed to open indoor areas next week following a six-month closure as coronavirus cases decline.

The Swiss government says rules on office working will be relaxed, with working from home recommended rather than required for businesses that conduct weekly tests. Since mid-January, companies have been required to tell staff to work from home where possible.

Restaurants have been allowed to serve customers outdoors since mid-April. Countries across Europe are relaxing restrictions at varying speeds as the latest wave of coronavirus infections subsides and vaccination campaigns gather pace.

NEW DELHI — The disparities of the coronavirus pandemic were already stark in India, where access to health care is as stratified and unequal as other parts of its society.

Now, the divide along the lines of wealth and technology are further widening that chasm, and many people are falling through the gaps as vaccines remain inaccessible to millions.