The Latest: Disney Channel star boosts youth vaccine push

The resolution in the House passed on a 73-56 vote, with nine Democrats joining all the Republicans in opposition. In the Senate, the resolution passed on a 19-15 vote, with four Democrats joining the GOP in voting no.

The Democratic governor had asked the General Assembly to renew his declarations of public health and civil preparedness emergencies through Sept. 30, noting he is only seeking to extend 11 executive orders. That’s compared to a high of more than 300 at one point during the crisis. Republican lawmakers, the minority party in the Democratic-controlled General Assembly, have been pushing back on Lamont’s request, calling it an overreach. Senate Minority Leader Kevin Kelly, R-Stratford, said it’s time for the legislature to take back control.

LONDON — The British government has made changes beginning at 4 a.m. Monday, where passengers traveling from Croatia, Bulgaria, Hong Kong and Taiwan won’t have to self-isolate upon arrival in the U.K. At the same time, the Balearic islands of Ibiza, Mallorca, Menorca and Formentera, as well as the British Virgin Islands will be downgraded to “amber” status, meaning travelers who aren’t fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will have to quarantine for 10 days after they return to Britain.