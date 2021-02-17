The Latest: Denmark says new tests could speed reopening

Health Minister Jens Spahn told reporters in Berlin on Wednesday that the share of the variant has increased from 6% to more than 22% in two weeks. Spahn said this showed the share of the variant roughly doubles each week, a trend also seen in other countries.

Scientists say the variant first found in Britain appears to spread more easily and is likely more deadly than the original virus. Spahn said it can be expected that the U.K. variant will become the dominant variant in Germany soon.

Germany has seen over 66,000 deaths in the pandemic and recently put strong controls on its borders with Austria and Italy's Tyrol region to try to keep virus variants from spreading further.

———

ZAGREB, Croatia — Croatia’s health minister says around 1 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine could be imported into the European Union nation even without its approval from the bloc's drug regulator.

Health Minister Vili Beros said Wednesday that because Croatia, like many other EU countries, is struggling to get agreed doses of EU-approved vaccines, Croatia’s drug agency will decide on the effectiveness of Sputnik V.

Sputnik V has yet to be approved by the European Medicines Agency.