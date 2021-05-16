The Latest: Deadliest single attack in latest Gaza conflict

———

ISTANBUL — Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency has offered to share its Gaza offices with The Associated Press and Al Jazeera after Israel bombed the building that housed the media offices.

Anadolu said its Director-General Serdar Karagoz made the offer in letters to AP President and CEO Gary Pruitt and Al-Jazeera’s chairman.

Karagoz said the Turkish wire service was “appalled” by the Israeli military’s targeting of media offices.

“Since this recent conflict has escalated over the past week, there is an apparent pattern of targeting journalists who are carrying out their professional duties so as to block coverage of the situation on the ground,” Karagoz said.

PARIS — France’s minister for European Affairs, Clement Beaune, has cautioned against making a hasty judgement about Israel’s destruction of a high-rise building in the Gaza Strip that housed the bureaus of The Associated Press and broadcaster Al-Jazeera.

The tower was pulverized by a bombing raid on Saturday as part of Israel’s offensive against Hamas and its Gaza stronghold. Journalists and residents were given about an hour to evacuate before the building was destroyed.