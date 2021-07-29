The Latest: DC reinstates mandatory indoor mask requirements

Maccabi, one of Israel’s four publicly funded health maintenance organizations, says the vaccinations will start on Sunday.

The announcement came shortly ahead of a nationally televised news conference by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who is expected to unveil a nationwide booster shot program. It would make Israel among the first countries to launch a widespread campaign offering its vaccinated citizens a third dose.

The effectiveness of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine wanes slightly over time but it remains strongly protective for at least six months after the second dose, according to company data released Wednesday.

More than 57% of the country’s 9.3 million citizens have received two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, and more than 80% of the population over 40 is vaccinated.

———

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — A Missouri hospital with no people hospitalized with COVID-19 just two months ago is dealing with an onslaught of patients.

Daryl Barker said his conservative politics made him “strongly against the vaccine.” But he and several relatives got sick, and now the 31-year-old Barker is fighting for his life in an intensive care unit at Lake Regional Hospital.