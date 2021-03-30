The Latest: Conn. lawmakers extend governor's COVID powers

HARTFORD — Connecticut lawmakers have voted to extend Gov. Ned Lamont’s emergency powers during the pandemic to May 20, overriding objections from critics who argued it is time for the legislature to take back its authority.

The Senate voted 24-10 Tuesday to authorize the governor to renew the state’s public health and civil preparedness emergency declarations through May 20. They were set to expire April 20. The measure already cleared the state House.

Senate President Pro Tempore Martin Looney noted health officials reported more than 3,200 new confirmed or probable cases of coronavirus infections over the weekend. In his words, “We do not have this pandemic in the rear-view mirror as of yet.”

THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

VACCINES: More than 95 million people, or 28.6% of the U.S. population, have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some 52.6 million people, or 15.8% of the population, have completed their vaccination.

CASES: The seven-day rolling average for daily new cases in the U.S. increased over the past two weeks from 55,332 on March 15 to 65,789 on Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University.