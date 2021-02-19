The Latest: Chinese, Russian vaccines to arrive in Mexico

Candice McDaniel, the health bureau chief of Nevada’s Bureau of Child, Family and Community Wellness, said Friday that the majority of the Moderna doses that were expected to arrive this week had still not arrived as of Friday morning.

She said health officials were in close contact with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to get updates on the shipment but said they’re “in a holding pattern.”

The Southern Nevada Health District said earlier this week that because of the delayed vaccines, it would be postponing about 4,000 appointments for second doses expected to occur this week and instead rescheduling them for next week.

First-dose appointments scheduled for this week were not affected, nor were appointments involving the Pfizer vaccine.

———

HONOLULU — Hawaii was still waiting on 27,700 doses of the Moderna vaccine but Lt. Gov. Josh Green said he expects them to arrive next week if they don’t arrive this weekend. He expects Hawaii will get caught up in its vaccinations next week too unless the storms on the U.S. mainland get worse and cause more delays.

Weather is always a risk, even for Hawaii, when products travel through states prone to winter storms.