The Latest: Turkey urges Pope to back sanctions on Israel

People insect the the rubble of the Yazegi residential building that was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Sunday, May 16, 2021. The 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation held an emergency virtual meeting Sunday over the situation in Gaza calling for an end to Israel’s military attacks on the Gaza Strip.
Palestinians gather around a car after it was hit by an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Saturday, May 15, 2021.
People hold placards and Palestinian flags as they march in solidarity with the Palestinian people amid the ongoing conflict with Israel, during a demonstration in London, Saturday, May 15, 2021.
Lebanese army soldiers deploy at the Lebanese side of the Lebanese-Israeli border in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon, Saturday, May 15, 2021.
The building housing the offices of The Associated Press and other media in Gaza City collapses after it was hit by an Israeli airstrike Saturday, May 15, 2021. The attack came roughly an hour after the Israeli military warned people to evacuate the building, which also housed Al-Jazeera and a number of offices and apartments. There was no immediate explanation for why the building was targeted.
Israeli soldiers run for cover under armored vehicles as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets fired from Gaza strip in a staging area near the Israeli-Gaza border southern Israel, Saturday, May 15, 2021.a
Workers clear the rubble of a building that was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike on Saturday, that housed The Associated Press, broadcaster Al-Jazeera and other media outlets, in Gaza City, Sunday, May 16, 2021.
EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - A Palestinian man carries a dead carries a child taken out of the rubble of a destroyed residential building following Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City, Sunday, May 16, 2021. The Israeli airstrikes flattened three buildings and killed at least 26 people Sunday, medics said, making it the deadliest single attack since heavy fighting broke out between Israel and the territory's militant Hamas rulers nearly a week ago.
A policeman stands on rubble from a building housing AP office and other media in Gaza City that was destroyed after Israeli warplanes demolished it, Saturday, May 15, 2021. The airstrike Saturday came roughly an hour after the Israeli military ordered people to evacuate the building. There was no immediate explanation for why the building was targeted.
A Palestinian man prays as he stands amid the rubble of buildings destroyed in deadly Israeli airstrikes waiting for possible survivors to be rescued, in Gaza City, Sunday, May 16, 2021. Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City flattened three buildings and killed at least 26 people Sunday, medics said, making it the deadliest single attack since heavy fighting broke out between Israel and the territory's militant Hamas rulers nearly a week ago.
Protesters shout slogans and wave Palestinian flags during a protest in Rabat, Morocco, Sunday, May 16, 2021.
Workers clear the rubble of a building that was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike on Saturday that housed The Associated Press, broadcaster Al-Jazeera and other media outlets, in Gaza City, Sunday, May 16, 2021.
Palestinian rescuers pull a survivor man from under the rubble of a destroyed residential building following Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City, Sunday, May 16, 2021. The Israeli airstrikes flattened three buildings and killed at least 26 people Sunday, medics said, making it the deadliest single attack since heavy fighting broke out between Israel and the territory's militant Hamas rulers nearly a week ago.
Palestinian rescuers pull the body of a woman from under the rubble of a destroyed residential building following deadly Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City that flattened three buildings and killed at least 26 people, in Gaza City, Sunday, May 16, 2021.
Palestinian rescuers pull a survivor from under the rubble of a destroyed residential building following deadly Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City, Sunday, May 16, 2021. The airstrikes flattened three buildings and killed at least 26 people Sunday, medics said, making it the deadliest single attack since heavy fighting broke out between Israel and the territory's militant Hamas rulers nearly a week ago.
A injured Palestinian man mourns over the body of his young son, who was killed in overnight Israeli airstrikes, in Gaza City, Sunday, May 16, 2021.
Workers clear the rubble of a building that was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike on Saturday, that housed The Associated Press, broadcaster Al-Jazeera and other media outlets, in Gaza City, Sunday, May 16, 2021.
A Palestinian man carries a girl who was rescued from under the rubble of a destroyed house following deadly Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City, Sunday, May 16, 2021. Israeli airstrikes flattened three buildings and killed at least 26 people Sunday, medics said, making it the deadliest single attack since heavy fighting broke out between Israel and the territory's militant Hamas rulers nearly a week ago.
Shiite Muslims women and children take part in anti-Israel rally, in Karachi, Pakistan, Sunday, May 16, 2021.
Smoke and fire rises from a beachside cafe after it was hit by an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Monday, May 17, 2021.
Palestinian children sit among belongings salvaged from the rubble of their destroyed house following early morning Israeli airstrikes, in Gaza City, Monday, May 17, 2021.
Palestinian rescue workers carry the remains of a man found next to a beachside cafe after it was hit by an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Monday, May 17, 2021.
Palestinians walk amid the rubble of a house that was hit by early morning Israeli airstrikes, in Gaza City, Monday, May 17, 2021.
ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has asked Pope Francis to support sanctions against Israel, saying Palestinians will continue to be “massacred” as long as the international community does not punish Israel.
During a telephone telephone call Monday with the pope, Erdogan also said that “continued messages and reactions” from Francis in support of Palestinians would be of great importance for the “mobilization of the Christian world and of the international community,” according to a statement from the Turkish presidential communications directorate.
During their conversation, Erdogan also renewed a call for the international community to take concrete steps to show Israel the “dissuasive reaction and lesson it deserves,” according to the statement. The Turkish leader has been engaged in a telephone diplomacy bid to end Israel’s use of force.
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Gaza’s mayor says Israeli airstrikes Monday on the Gaza Strip have caused extensive damage to roads and other infrastructure, while the Israeli military says they destroyed 15 kilometers (nine miles) of militant tunnels and the homes of nine alleged Hamas commanders.
“If the aggression continues we expect conditions to become worse,” mayor Yahya Sarraj told Al-Jazeera TV.