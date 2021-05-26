The Latest: Biden: US intel officials probe COVID-19 origin

———

NEW DELHI — The disparities of the coronavirus pandemic were already stark in India, where access to health care is as stratified and unequal as other parts of its society.

Now, the divide along the lines of wealth and technology are further widening that chasm, and many people are falling through the gaps as vaccines remain inaccessible to millions.

This worries health experts who say such inequality could slow India’s fight against the virus that has been killing more than 4,000 people a day. The disparity is expected to worsen as the virus takes hold in India’s vast countryside, where the health care system is weak and the extent of the damage is hard to gauge.

BRUSSELS — The European Union took on vaccine producer AstraZeneca in a Brussels court on Wednesday and accused it of diverting promised doses to other nations when it had promised them for urgent delivery among the 27 member states.

The bloc accused the Anglo-Swedish company of pushing EU deliveries back so it could give them to Britain, among other nations. EU lawyer Rafael Jafferali asked the court to impose a fine of 10 million euros ($12.2 million) per infraction.