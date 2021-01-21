The Latest: Biden to ramp up virus vaccinations, testing

On Thursday, Germany’s disease control center said that 20,398 new cases were reported over the past 24 hours, nearly 5,000 fewer than a week ago. The number of new cases per 100,000 residents over seven days stood at 119, the lowest since the beginning of November — though still well above the level of 50 the government is targeting. There were 1,013 more deaths, bringing Germany’s total so far to 49,783.

Merkel said it’s important to prevent the new variant, which has been detected in Germany but isn’t yet dominant, from spreading. She pointed to the danger of a “third wave” of infections but said “there is still some time” to ward off that danger.

———

LONDON — A coronavirus vaccine manufacturer says one of its facilities in Britain was threatened by floods triggered by a winter storm, but that manufacturing was not disrupted.

Drugmaker Wockhardt U.K. says its site producing the AstraZeneca-Oxford University vaccine in Wrexham, Wales, was surrounded by water on Wednesday, but that “all necessary precautions were taken, meaning no disruption to manufacturing or inlet of water into buildings.”

“The site is now secure and free from any further flood damage and operating as normal,” the firm said in a statement Thursday.