The Latest: 2nd hospital in Alaska begins rationing care

The American Academy of Pediatrics and its Iowa chapter filed a brief Tuesday with the federal court judge who is considering the lawsuit 11 parents of Iowa children and the disability rights group The Arc of Iowa filed last week. It seeks to strike down a measure that Reynolds signed into law in May that prohibits school boards from imposing mask mandates in schools.

The group argues it’s clear universal mask policies in schools significantly reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

The AAP says cases of pediatric COVID-19 have skyrocketed since the start of the school year, with 20% of all child cases during the pandemic diagnosed between Aug. 13 and Sept. 16.

The document said more than 5.5 million total child COVID-19 cases have been reported in the United States. Iowa has reported more than 56,000 child cases, the group said.

The AAP says nationally among 45 states and New York City, Puerto Rico and Guam reporting data, 498 children have died. It says three children have died in Iowa from COVID-19. Texas leads the nation in child deaths from the virus with 79 and Arizona with 38.

