Texas abortion law strains clinics: 'Exactly what we feared'

“Since S.B. 8 took effect on September 1, exactly what we feared would happen has come to pass,” Melaney Linton, president of Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast, said in a court filing.

In the 10 days after the law took effect, Linton said, Planned Parenthood clinics in Houston had 63 patients scheduled for an abortion, far fewer than the roughly 25 they would normally perform in a single day alone. Eleven of those patients wound up being unable to have abortions because cardiac activity was detected during their appointment.

One patient who was around five weeks pregnant had no cardiac activity but learned during her visit she had COVID-19, meaning that after a mandatory quarantine she would be too far along in her pregnancy to have an abortion in Texas, according to Linton.

Fund Texas Choice, a nonprofit that for several years has paid transportation for Texas women unable to afford long travel costs for an abortion, told the court that the number of callers has shot up from about 10 per week to 10-15 daily. It estimates it will have spent at least $10,000 more than usual by October, and that donors have expressed fear of running afoul of the law if they give money to help patients get an abortion.